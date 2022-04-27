Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Gap Up to $166.40

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.40, but opened at $173.67. Group 1 Automotive shares last traded at $165.84, with a volume of 1,543 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average of $185.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218,096 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

