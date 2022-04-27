Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
Several research firms have recently commented on GRPN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, insider Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,631,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 793,852 shares of company stock worth $15,867,863 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.29. Groupon has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $55.37.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
