Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRPN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,631,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 793,852 shares of company stock worth $15,867,863 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 23,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 271,210 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,966 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.29. Groupon has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $55.37.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

