GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 186.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GSI Technology by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in GSI Technology by 21.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GSIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 7,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.71. GSI Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

