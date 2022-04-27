Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in April

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUKYF traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.