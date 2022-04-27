GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.52. 522,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,163,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

