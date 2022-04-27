GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 240,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after acquiring an additional 119,049 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
NYSE CAG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.
Conagra Brands Profile (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.