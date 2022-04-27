GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 6,233 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 456,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,666. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

