GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires Shares of 16,642 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 0.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,506,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,583,000 after purchasing an additional 38,994 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,371,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $138.44. 33,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

