GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 60 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $251.11. The stock had a trading volume of 52,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.30. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

