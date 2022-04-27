GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,850 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

