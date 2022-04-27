GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.62. 27,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,043. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.48 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.34.

