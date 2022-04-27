GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.7% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.89. 308,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,595. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.69 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.