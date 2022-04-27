GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes $640,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.83. The stock had a trading volume of 220,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

