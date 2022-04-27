H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.52

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 165721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.28.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

