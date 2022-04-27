Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,941,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,861,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

