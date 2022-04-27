Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 121,656 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,656 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $42,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,623 shares of company stock worth $14,095,974. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $267.69 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

