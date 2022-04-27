Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 125,000 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $49,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

NYSE BC opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.