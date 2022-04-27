Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.23.

NYSE SWK opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.76. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

