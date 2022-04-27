Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.48% of Everbridge worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.87. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

