Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.57 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 79.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 55.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $172.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.66.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

