Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.01 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 124,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $714.25 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $690.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.75.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

