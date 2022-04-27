Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.20 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 942,771 shares of company stock worth $107,203,458. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.49.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.