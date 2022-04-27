Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $46.35 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $46,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 314,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,372,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 68,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,408,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $248.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

