Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $51.23 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.43% of Allegion worth $51,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

NYSE ALLE opened at $114.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.63. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $105.06 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

