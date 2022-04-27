Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 72,100 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,730,000 after buying an additional 501,397 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,844,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

PDD opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

