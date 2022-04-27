Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,900,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.15% of Eneti as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth about $6,587,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eneti by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eneti by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eneti by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 39,804 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. Eneti Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

