Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $139.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

