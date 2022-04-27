Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 19,600 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of Baidu worth $34,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 825,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,809,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 401,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,764,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. increased their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.28.

Shares of BIDU opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $221.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.