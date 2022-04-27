Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 21,897 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,897 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $206.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.25.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.25.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

