Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,338 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

NYSE:UNP opened at $233.59 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.26. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

