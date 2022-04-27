Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,163 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $53,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

