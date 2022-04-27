Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.17% of Credicorp worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Credicorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Credicorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Credicorp stock opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average is $139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $182.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

