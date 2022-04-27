Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.54

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 172114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 393.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $5,484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,208,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

