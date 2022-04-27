Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. 71,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,372. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

