Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Update

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harleysville Financial stock remained flat at $$26.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.09%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

