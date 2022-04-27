Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.94 million for the quarter.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

NYSE:HVT.A opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $434.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.74%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.