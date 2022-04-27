Head to Head Analysis: Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

This table compares Agent Information Software and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phunware $10.64 million 19.56 -$53.52 million ($0.71) -3.01

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phunware.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Phunware -489.48% -175.91% -84.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agent Information Software and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Phunware has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 121.96%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 12.68, meaning that its stock price is 1,168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phunware beats Agent Information Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software (Get Rating)

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Phunware (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.