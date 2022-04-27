Head-To-Head Analysis: Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Company 0 4 14 0 2.78

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $58.29, indicating a potential upside of 30.81%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $17.67 million 2.41 $3.77 million $0.94 11.28 Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 2.06 $21.55 billion $4.81 9.26

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 21.33% N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company 25.35% 12.20% 1.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Valley Bancorp provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers construction and land development, real estate, commercial and agriculture, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit, positive pay, estatement, and order check services; and debit cards. The company operates in Salinas, King City, and Monterey, California. Pacific Valley Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. Its products and services comprise corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

