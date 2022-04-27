Head to Head Comparison: TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) versus Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 1.88% 4.41% 2.38% TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 0 8 0 3.00

TerrAscend has a consensus target price of $12.73, indicating a potential upside of 131.33%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.25 billion 0.30 $80.00 million $1.68 15.76 TerrAscend $210.42 million 4.83 $3.11 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats TerrAscend on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. It offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. The company also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. In addition, it manufactures and sells plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About TerrAscend (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of April 6, 2022, the company operated 26 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

