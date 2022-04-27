Head to Head Survey: Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) and Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nautilus Biotechnology and Cytek Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cytek Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 110.87%. Cytek Biosciences has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.58%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Cytek Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Cytek Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.37% -13.16% Cytek Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Cytek Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Cytek Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million N/A N/A Cytek Biosciences $127.95 million 9.70 $3.00 million N/A N/A

Cytek Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Summary

Cytek Biosciences beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Cytek Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

