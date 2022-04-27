Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 80,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 578,973 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $20.10.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $954.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.
Health Catalyst Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAT)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
