Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 80,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 578,973 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $20.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $954.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.