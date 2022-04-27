HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthStream updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HSTM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,404. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $593.72 million, a PE ratio of 104.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,991,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HealthStream by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HealthStream by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in HealthStream by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.