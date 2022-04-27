Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

HTLF opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.19. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

