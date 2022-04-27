Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.
HTLF opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.19. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.
HTLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
