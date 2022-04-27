Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 921,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,012,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -21.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

