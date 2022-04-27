Hedges Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,700 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $62,479,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 373,047 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

OGN traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,369. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.