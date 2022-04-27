Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,700 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,509,492. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

