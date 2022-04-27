Hedges Asset Management LLC Invests $834,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,666. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.