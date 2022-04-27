Hedges Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cinemark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNK. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

CNK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. 69,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.29. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

