Hedges Asset Management LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Albemarle by 75.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 109,475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $144,979,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.16. 23,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 181.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.46. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.