Hedges Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 52,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,228,816. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

